Stephen takes home top award

A West Lothian architectural graduate has had a meteoric rise to the top at the UK’s leading housebuilder after being awarded the firms most sought-after accolade.

Stephen Old has been named the overall Young Achiever 2016 at the Persimmon Homes national Young Achievers awards.

Stephen, of Linlithgow, began work with Persimmon Homes East Scotland just over a year ago after completing an architectural technology course at Edinburgh College’s Granton campus.

He had always wanted some kind of career in the housebuilding sector and thought that by joining one of the UK’s largest housebuilders’ graduate scheme he would gain the experience and training that he was looking for.

Stephen said: “Being nominated was a real honour but actually winning the overall Young Achiever Award of 2016 was the icing on the cake – I still can’t believe it.

“I work with a great technical team in East Scotland and have learned so much in the last 12 months.

“I really appreciate the guidance that the team have given me and the ongoing support and encouragement.”

“It was a fantastic experience to be part of the awards ceremony at our head office in York, one I will never forget.”

Neil Parry, Design Director at Persimmon Homes East Scotland nominated Stephen saying that it was “an easy decision” to put him forward for the award due to his enthusiasm.

Mr Parry said: “Stephen has become a key player in the team. He is always upbeat and courteous with an extremely positive and confident manor.

“His willingness to step up to any challenge has propelled him into the spotlight and proved that he is more than capable of achieving anything he puts his mind to.

“He has a natural ability to manage that far exceeds his years and the tenacity and drive that has made a significant contribution to the department and complimented the other skill sets that I have in my team.”

The region’s Managing Director, Jim Kirkpatrick, added: “Stephen is a genuine asset to our team and we are very proud to see him recognised in this way.

“Stephen’s success has rippled through our region creating a sense of excitement and motivation amongst all of our staff, but especially our young graduates and trainees.

“Stephen was also awarded the Duncan Davidson Award which recognises young people who have demonstrated the same entrepreneurial flair and spirit that Duncan demonstrated over 40 years ago when Persimmon was founded.”

Persimmon Homes builds more than 14,000 homes each year across the UK.