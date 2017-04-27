Steven’s Crossing security accolade

A SAFETY conscious security supervisor who is working on constructuion of the Forth Crossing Bridge has won a respected industry accolade

Steven McKenzie, 50, from Edinburgh, has been working on the project in Rosyth for SecuriGroup for five years.

The project is one of the biggest procurement exercises ever undertaken in Scotland, with the bridge comprising of over 150,000 tonnes of concrete, 35,000 tonnes of steel, 23,000 miles of cabling and reaching 207 metres above high tide.

Steven’s strong leadership skills and commitment to safety have now earned him the prestigious British Security Industry Association (BSIA) Regional Security Personnel Award for ‘Best Use of Technology’ in Scotland.

SecuriGroup was chosen to work on the project due to their innovative blend of physical and system security solutions; as such, a strong supervisor with a clear understanding of the specifications of the job was required.

Steven was chosen to supervise the security team, who have collectively completed over 25,000 shifts and 300,000 man-hours, being responsible for the security of all workers, visitors, vehicles and plant equipment on-site.

As well as ensuring on-site security, Steven and his team were responsible for the operation of a wide range of technology on the project, including real-time patrol monitoring devices, CCTV and RVM HD cameras, access control systems, computer systems and communication systems.

Despite the enormity of the project and complexity of the technology, Steven always displayed a ‘can-do’ attitude, a willingness to learn and a commitment to the security of others, his boses said.

Steven said: “The Queensferry Crossing is a fantastic project to be involved in. Security has always been a real priority here and because we operate on a number of sites, both north and south of the Forth, the technology SecuriGroup has made available is invaluable.”

“Over the past five years, I have enjoyed working closely with Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors.

“In a few months, it will be with a great pride we will be able to look up at the new bridge and think that the whole team has made such a key contribution to its success.

“On a personal level, it’s a thrill to be recognised by the BSIA. The award also reflects well on what the group has achieved in maintaining the security of a construction project of this size and national significance.”

Steven will now be put forward to the national judging phase of the awards.

If he is successful in the second round of judging, he will be invited to attend the BSIA’s prestigious annual lunch in July where he will be presented with the national award.