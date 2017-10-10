Still Game’s Jack and Victor feature as ‘Lager Lovelies’ return

Tennent’s Lager have released a new collection of Lager Lovelies, teaming up with smash-hit sitcom Still Game.

The limited edition packs feature Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade in a special collectors edition.

Alan McGarrie, Head of UK Brand Marketing at Tennent’s, said: “We’re massive fans of Still Game at Tennent’s so this special edition pack is very close to our hearts.

READ MORE: ‘Jack and Victor of bowling’ Paul Foster and Alex Marshall seek roles in Still Game

“We’ve been watching Jack and Victor’s exploits since the show began 15 years ago, and it’s fair to say they’ve got better with age!

READ MORE: Still Game character ‘to be killed off’ in new series

Still Game and Tennent's Lager have partnered up to release a new collection of Lager Lovelies. Picture: Contributed

“While we’ve no plans to bring back the Lager Lovelies in their original form, this was an opportunity to see Scotland’s two favourite pensioners in a situation nobody could have imagined – so it was too good to pass up! The packs are sure to sell like hot cakes, so make sure you get in quick.”

Packs can be pre-ordered from today. You can get yours here.