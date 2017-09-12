Stranded Tartan Army show devotion after flight delay

The Tartan Army has built a reputation for its dedicated support for the national football team around the world. And Five Edinburgh lads proved their unwavering commitment by going the extra mile – or 1,767 miles to be precise – after missing their flight to Lithuania last Friday.

Scotland put in an impressive performance to secure a 3-0 win in Vilnius to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Despite being awake for the 36 hours leading up to kick-off, the “Salt and Sauce Tartan Army” made sure they were at the ground with 25 minutes to spare.

On the train from Vilnius to Kaunas. Picture: Contributed

A delayed Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Dublin meant Kieran Green, Jordan Kay, Ziggy Wilson, Martin Wilkie and Tommy Shanley missed their connection from Ireland to Lithuania. After drowning their sorrows in a Dublin pub and enlisting the help of a barman and his laptop, the Edinburgh lads hatched a plan.

Kieran said: “I would do it again in a heartbeat – it was just an unbelievable trip.

“We were determined to make something out of the situation. It was down to an absolute love for football and the country. We had not missed a Scotland game in a long time and it’s the best Scotland have played in years.”

Three of the group made a quick stop back to a Dublin hotel to pick up Martin and Tommy, who has already accepted defeat, before boarding the 11.30pm bus to Belfast.

Landing in Vilnius. Picture: Contributed

Kieran added: “At that point, I was a bit deflated and angry. It was almost false optimism keeping ourselves from breaking down.

“It was just the adrenaline of thinking we can get there that kept us going.”

The lads caught the 5.45am flight from Belfast to Stansted, before hopping on another bus to get to Luton Airport. After splashing out £15 for a shower in Luton, the supporters were finally set for their flight to Vilnius and met up with the rest of the Tartan Army.

Kieran said: “We landed in Vilnius, and now the mad dash to the game was on. We jumped in taxis, heading for our apartment so we could dump our bags and get to the game.

At the game. Picture: Contributed

“We missed the Scottish march from Cathedral Square to the stadium, but we were on track to make it.”

“He added: “The game kicked off at 9.45pm local time, and we finally entered the stadium at 9.20pm. Less than 24 hours prior, we were sitting in a pub in Dublin contemplating a flight back home to Edinburgh.

“When we reached the ground, we felt relief more than anything else. Everything had happened so quickly that I didn’t really have time to take it in.”

It cost each traveller an extra £200 to make the game, but there are no regrets.

On the flight from Edinburgh to Dublin. Picture: Contributed

Kieran is working abroad when Scotland visit Slovenia next month in a crunch game that could secure a play-off spot in Group F. He is already toying with the idea of making the game, eclipsing his mileage to visit Lithuania.

He said: “I’m in Australia for work but I’m still looking at flights from Australia to Slovenia at the moment.”

