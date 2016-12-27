Student Bethany’s work highly valued

Fifth year medical student Bethany Lloyd has won first prize for her entry into a joint General Medical Council and Medical Schools Council competition about professionalism.

Medical students across the UK were asked to develop a teaching session on the importance of professionalism and based on the GMC’s publication Achieving good medical practice: guidance for medical students.

Bethany Lloyd, 22, of Edinburgh, beat entries from 100 other medical students from across the UK by devising an engaging seminar about why professional values are important to understand early on in a medical career.

As part of her prize, she was invited to present her winning workshop at the GMC’s annual conference in London in front of an audience of doctors, patients, employers, educators and representatives from the GMC and MSC.

Bethany, a student at Aberdeen University, said: “I’m delighted to have won this competition, and pleased the judges found the workshop I created amusing as well as useful for medical students.

“As a medical student you know how to behave professionally, but entering this competition reminded me how important it is to start thinking about the skills and ethical values that can help you through study, and into becoming a doctor.”

“I entered the award because I think professionalism is an interesting subject, but it’s not necessarily that well understood by medical students. I wanted to encourage people to think about what it means in a creative way and begin conversations about it.’

She added: “I’ve not decided what medical specialty I want to go into in the future, but I’m considering obstetrics or becoming a GP. Whatever I choose, I want to explore teaching within that specialty and spending some time working in a developing country.”

The General Medical Council is an independent organisation that helps to protect patients and improve medical education and practice across the UK.

Professor Terence Stephenson, the council’s chair, said: “Bethany’s competition entry was a worthy winner because, as well as being enjoyable, it explored the importance of medical professionalism, and why it isn’t optional for doctors.

“Medical students, who are studying to be the next generation of doctors, come into contact with patients who trust that doctors will help them improve their health. That trust demands professional behaviour no matter where a doctor is in their medical career, and a sound understanding of values such as safety, dignity and comfort. Bethany’s entry captured that very effectively.’

And Katie Petty- Saphon, chief executive of Medical Schools Council said: “That Bethany’s entry came out on top of this excellent field demonstrates her creativity, insight and formidable teaching skills. She will be a credit to the profession.”