Stunning Scottish “Rob Roy” castle in price drop

A Scottish castle in one of the country’s most stunning settings is on the market at a reduced price.

Duchray Castle, which sits in the heart of the Trossachs near Aberfoyle, is on the market for £1.5m after £150,000 was shaved from the asking price.

The vaulted dining room at Duchray. PIC: Contributed.

The 16th Century pile is rich with history and it is said that outlaw Rob Roy MacGregor escaped from Duchray as a party of Redcoats arrived at the castle to search for him.

The castle itself has survived many attempts to destroy it. It was set fire in the 1600s by English forces with accounts it was burnt again following the 1745 Jacobite rebellion.

Despite attempts to dismantle the stronghold, Duchray, which is surrounded by 80 acres of land, remained in the Graham family for almost 400 years.

The Great Hall at Duchray. PIC: Contributed.

Latterly, it has been used as an exclusive bed and breakfast and a wedding venue set deep the Loch Ard Forest.

The fortified house has four bedroom suites with the master bedroom boasting the Rob Roy Turret and an arrow slip window.

A spiral staircase links the impressive grand hall on the first floor to the stone vaulted dining room on the ground floor.

Duchray Castle, near Aberfoyle, was held by the same family for 400 years. PIC: Contributed.

The castle was restored around 1825. Further work was carried out in the mid 20th century with the current owners also upgrading the property.

A spokesman for Savills said: “The castle was bought by the present owners in 2010. They have carried out a full refurbishment using local materials where possible. It is now an exceptionally comfortable and well-decorated property, which retains it’s original character as a castle.”

Duchray is surrounded by seven acres of formal gardens, 15 acres of grazing and vast swathes of woodland.

The original castle well can be found to the front of the property, which is surrounded by a 150-year old box hedge. A sloped lawn gives ways to views over Duchray Water A stone-built bothy and an all-weather tennis court, can also be found in the grounds.

Included in the sale is 12 miles of migratory fishing rights on Duchray Water, which is the main tributary to the River Forth.