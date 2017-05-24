Sturgeon: ‘no troops on the streets’ after terror attack

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed there will be no army personnel on the streets of Scotland despite the raised terror threat.

Soldiers have been used to bolster security at key sites in England after the threat level was moved to its highest level of “critical”, meaning more attacks may be imminent.

Updating MSPs at Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said military personnel had begun patrolling civil nuclear and Ministry of Defence sites in Scotland as of today.

But she said there was no current plan for the military to be on the streets, something which will be kept under review, she said.

The First Minister said that since Monday night, the number of Police Scotland Armed Response Vehicles (ARVs) on patrol had doubled.

But she said it remained the case that there was no specific threat to Scotland at the current time.

“This is clearly a very anxious time, but there is no need to be alarmed,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“We want life to continue as normal, we do not want life to grind to a halt.”