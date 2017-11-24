Susan Morrison: I win the great Lidl pronunciation battle

Have your say

Lidl or Leedl? I’ve had that argument before. So, let’s hear it for the self-service machines in our newly-revamped branch in the Kirkgate.

Self-scan machines are usually only good for one thing, and that’s bleating on about unexpected items in the bagging area.

It’s usually my husband going into a sort of Yorkshire meltdown because it won’t recognise a cauliflower.

However, the selfscan in Lidl finally put paid to the pronunciation controversy by politely saying ‘Thank you for shopping in Lidl’ as in Lid/L. It’s a small thing, but I take my victories where I can.

