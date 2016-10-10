Take a family trip on The Maid of The Forth

This October break, the little ones can be entertained for less as Maid of the Forth, the family-run sightseeing cruise on the Firth of Forth, is offering 10 per cent off its tickets this half term.

From October 15-24, parents and guardians can enjoy money off family tickets for its acclaimed 90-minute sightseeing cruises and Inchcolm Landing Trips. The spectacular boat trips depart daily from Hawes Pier, South Queensferry, and offer unrivalled views of the Forth Bridges, Firth of Forth and Inchcolm Island with its historic 12th-century Abbey.

Duncan Macrae, maid of the Forth Skipper, said: “For many parents it will feel like it was only yesterday they were paying for new school uniforms and all the added costs that going back to school entails. And so, we wanted to offer families a fun, entertaining and educational experience for less.

“Whether it’s a landing trip to explore Inchcolm Abbey or a sightseeing cruise, there’s 10 per cent off for families to make their half term budget go further.”

Maid of the Forth’s landing trips are consistently voted as one of the best things to do in Edinburgh, with 90 minutes on the island to ramble around the magnificent monastic abbey, explore the trails, relax on the beach with a picnic and spot the seabirds.

There’s the chance to enjoy refreshments on the Maid of the Forth vessel which contains two spacious decks, including the popular open-top deck offering panoramic views ideal for spotting marine life such as grey seals, porpoises, dolphins and even the occasional Minke whale.

A full-price, three-hour Inchcolm Landing Trip costs £18.50 adults, £9.30 children (5-15) with under 5s free – a family ticket (2 adults and 3 children) costs £49.50. A full price 90-minute Sightseeing Trip costs £13 adults, £6 children with a family ticket £32.50. The 10 per cent discount will be added to the chosen ticket.

Tickets for the Maid of the Forth can be booked online at www.maidoftheforth.co.uk using code MAID2016 or by calling 0131-331 5000 and quoting MAID2016. Valid until October 24 and not valid in conjunction with any other offer.