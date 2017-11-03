Take a look at Edinburgh’s £30k-a-weekend party house

PARTY flat king Ian Scott is back and providing swanky flats in the heart of the west end for high-flying executives – pulling in £30,000 plus in a single weekend.

The leisure entrepreneur was the first landlord in Scotland to have flats taken off him in new laws four years ago.

The party flats have already proved popular

Now he has converted a former backpackers hostel and Procurator Fiscal’s office on Queensferry Street into a playboy’s paradise with pool table and poles for erotic dancing.

“We’ve got no neighbours here so no problems,” said Mr Scott. “We’re very busy. The council tried to collapse my business but I was determined to come back.”

Council chiefs seized the keys to Mr Scott’s two Fountainbridge flats for 16 months in 2013 after neighbours complained about drunken stags and hens.

The Evening News reported earlier this week how departing staff of the former Queensferry Street hostel labelled it “a s***hole” online.

The party flats include a pool table and poles for erotic dancing

Carlisle-born Mr Scott said he faced a two-and-half-year battle to force out antisocial long-term guests of the hostel, with some of the 12 former staff among them.

He ploughed £500,000 of his own money into the project turning the dingy hostel into plush holiday flats.

“People can get their alcohol at supermarket prices and then bring it back here to have a party with their friends,” he said.

The self-contained flats covered by a commercial licence are believed to be the first of their kind in Scotland.

Typical guests include lawyers, accountants and plastic surgeons travelling from London and Ireland.

“We even had a Nobel Prize winning economist in here last week,” said Mr Scott, believing the approach could be a template for holiday lets away from residential areas.

“We’re not in Stockbridge and we’re not in Grove Street. We’ve got people from all over the UK saying why aren’t there more doing it.”

One five-star review online by Hayley Doust read: “Excellent apartment with everything a group of hens could need.”

The 11 swish apartments sleep between 20 and 42 at £100-a-head for two nights and a capacity of 350. “We had 310 people in last weekend,” said Mr Scott.

With 24-hour security and CCTV, Mr Scott accommodates multiple parties simultaneously – from middle-aged hen parties to playboy weekends.

So successful is the concept, guests are booking return visits next year. Many rarely leave the apartments which boast views of Edinburgh Castle.

“You begin to realise these people are serious about their bachelorette or hen parties or whatever it is,” said Mr Scott.

