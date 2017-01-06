Talented Gemma is dancing on air

Dalkeith schoolgirl Gemma Yoxall has enjoyed a dream start to the year after landing a coveted place at the MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh.

An aspiring star of the stage, Gemma, 16, will be hoping to carve out a career as a professional dancer when she embarks on an HND Dance course next summer.

“I first heard about The MGA Academy of Performing Arts when I went to see my cousin perform in a few of their shows. As I watched the shows, I knew I wanted to be involved so I did some work experience there last October,” said Gemma, who impressed staff during an intensive audition.

“I was really nervous for my audition but began to feel more comfortable as it went on. I took part in a ballet and jazz workshop and then performed one of my own routines. When I got the letter to say I’d been offered a place, I was speechless and couldn’t stop smiling. I’m so happy and can’t wait to get started.”

Gemma, who attends Dalkeith High School, is a keen Irish dancer and began participating in competitions at the age of four.

“I’ve loved dancing since I was a little girl and have entered lots of Irish dancing competitions. I also perform in a public show with The Ward School of Irish Dance in Musselburgh every year,” she added.

Andrew Gowland, Managing Director of The MGA Academy, said: “We look forward to welcoming Gemma to The MGA Academy.

“She is already very talented and impressed all the staff during her audition, but we are confident the training she receives here will ensure that she improves as a performer and help her achieve her dream of being on stage. We would welcome applications from young performers with similar aspirations to Gemma.”

The MGA Academy in Juniper Green is currently accepting applications for places on full-time courses starting in September 2017, including HND Musical Theatre, HND Dance, and HND Acting, as well as a one-year postgraduate course designed for those who have already trained but who are looking to gain a professional edge and industry contacts.

The MGA Academy’s open day takes place on Thursday, February 9, with those interested in attending asked to email registrar@themgaacademy.com in advance.