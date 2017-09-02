Teenage skier aiming to win Hillend alpine ski race

A TEENAGE skier who “likes to go fast” is hoping to reclaim her title when young racers from across Scotland take to the slopes next weekend.

Holly McKey, 14, from Comiston, will battle it out with almost 100 ski racers at the Blues Grand Prix alpine ski race.

I like going fast a lot. I just want to win. Holly McKey

The event, now in its 32nd year, will take place at Midlothian Snowsports Centre next Sunday.

The young star, a pupil at Firrhill High School, is hoping to win her second title after scooping gold for her age category in 2014.

Holly finished in third place in 2015, but missed last year’s competition to take part in trials for the Scottish Alpine Ski Team. This is the teenage skier’s last chance to claim the prize before she outgrows the competition.

Holly said: “It’s a great competition to take part in. It all counts towards getting on the Alpine team as it brings down your points when you do well in them.”

The teenager is determined to take victory and has always been attracted to the speed of downhill skiing.

She added: “I like going fast a lot. I just want to win. I’ve got another competition a few weeks after this, so it would be great to do as well as I can in all of them.”

Previous competitors taking part in the downhill challenge include former Team GB Winter Olympic athletes Ross Green and Finlay Mickel.

Holly is currently the top ranked Scottish girl under the age of 16, in the iBart race system. As a result of her success, since the start of the 2016/17 season, Holly has been part of the Blues Hero programme – receiving support for her training and racing.

She has claimed an impressive string of results since she began her competitive career four years ago. She was crowned the U14 British Indoor Ski champion and the U14 Anglo-Welsh champion. The teenager is hoping to compete in more races abroad during the 2017/18 season in order to help her gain selection to the Scottish Alpine Ski squad.

Holly, who first took to the slopes aged six while on a family skiing holiday in France, has made her parents proud.

Her mother Deirdre said: “I’m very proud of her. She was nearly six before she started when we took her on a skiing holiday in France. She kind of just fell into it and competing was just the next step.

“The competitions so close to home are much easier, particularly for us, in terms of travelling with all the equipment. It’s her last year before she’s too old for the competition, so I’m sure she wants to do well.”

