Teenager dies after house party in Edinburgh

A teenager in Edinburgh has died after falling ill at a house party in the city.

It is understood that the 16 year-old female was taken from a house in Newtongrange this morning to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be treated for a suspected ecstasy overdose.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Midlothian are investigating after the death of a 16 year old female at an address in Newtongrange on Saturday 15th October.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are at an early stage and ongoing.”

