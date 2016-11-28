Teenager sustains serious injuries following car smash

A 19-year-old man has suffered severe injuries following a two-car collision.

Emergency services in East Lothian attended Pinkie Road in Musselburgh around 9.15am this morning following the incident.

A police spokesman said: “The collision involved a white Audi A4, a grey Kia Ceed and a 19-year-old male pedestrian.

“The teenager has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed this collision and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Traffic and Lothian Bus services 26, 44 and 44A were diverted via Levenhall Road.

The road has now re-opened and bus services have returned to normal.