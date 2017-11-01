The famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming to Scotland

The holidays are coming, and so is the famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck to Scotland as it begins its UK tour.

With nearly 9,000 fairy lights and the iconic ‘Holidays are Coming’ jingle, it will visit Glasgow over two dates this month. It will visit the Silverburn Centre and Asda Robroyston on 11 and 12 November respectively.

Fans wanting to see the truck will have the chance to post their selfies on it as it lights up. The day will see a ‘winter wonderland setting’ with free samples of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Classic.

The truck been around Britain for the last seven years, covering more than 730,000 miles.

Coca-Cola said: “We’ll be delivering Christmas cheer up and down the country when the nationwide tour starts on November 11. At every stop, you’ll have the chance to project your festive selfies across the side of the truck as it lights up.

“You’ll also be able to experience a snowy winter wonderland setting while enjoying a choice of Coca-Cola Classic, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.”