BOOKMAKERS have slashed odds on a white Christmas in Edinburgh.

The Capital is now 2/1 to see snow on Sunday, along with Glasgow, Aberdeen and Belfast. London is at 8/1 and Penzance 10/1 according to William Hill.

and Leeds into 2/1 from 5/2.

“Things have completely changed. Just a week ago we were seeing money for the hottest Christmas on record,” said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams. “Now the money is coming in for snow and it could well be a white Christmas for many of us.”