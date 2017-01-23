Theresa May informed of trident test when she became PM

Prime Minister Theresa May was informed about a recent test of the Trident nuclear deterrent when she came into office last year, Downing Street has said.

But the PM’s official spokeswoman declined to confirm or deny reports that a missile malfunctioned during the test, stating only that Mrs May was told the operation was completed successfully.

Mrs May refused to answer questions on Sunday over her knowledge of the test, in which an unarmed Trident missile reportedly veered off course off the coast of Florida in June.

But her official spokeswoman has now told reporters that the PM was briefed on the “demonstration and shakedown” operation undertaken by HMS Vengeance on its return to service following a refit.

The PM was informed that the operation was successful, allowing Vengeance and its crew to return to service.

The spokeswoman told a regular Westminster media briefing that, as a matter of long-standing policy, the Government did not publicly discuss the operational detail of exercises of this type.

A defence minister is to be forced to come to the House of Commons for a grilling on the incident, after Speaker John Bercow granted an urgent question on Trident from Labour’s former defence minister Kevan Jones.

