Third Men’s 10K Edinburgh attracts 1500 competitors

RUNNERS with inspiring tales of fundraising took to the streets of the Capital for the Men’s 10K yesterday morning.

Friends, family and charity groups lined the streets to cheer on 1500 competitors.

Edinbrugh Mens 10K Vivienne Ward

From the Royal Mile start line, runners dropped down into Princes Street Gardens, heading past many of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks including the Scott Monument, Scottish Parliament and Holyrood Park.

It was then up through Grassmarket and onto a grandstand finish at BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Among the finishers was Greg Royle who was fundraising for the event’s official charity Cancer Research UK.

“My brother suffered from a malignant brain tumour a few years ago,” said Greg. “Without the treatment he received from the from CRUK and the NHS he would not be here today, so I am raising money to give back and support them in their fight against cancer.”

Also crossing the finishing line was David Spence, fundraising for Prostate Cancer UK in memory of his grandad who died from cancer a few years ago.

“Today is actually my grandad’s birthday, so running the Men’s 10K today in support of such a great charity seemed like a good way to honour his memory after such a tragic loss,” said David.

“I really enjoyed the run and finished a lot quicker than I’d hoped!”

And Adrian Thomson was running for MS Society Scotland. “My mum and aunt both suffer with MS,” said Adrian. “So I felt it was time to support them even more – I love running so why not do it for a fantastic cause?”