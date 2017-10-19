Thou shalt indeed covet thy neighbour’s new bag

With its own festival, its own castle, and even its own rock, our fine city is surely worthy of its own handbag.

To mark its 10th anniversary, high-end accessory store Covet is about to unveil its new collection, featuring its own-brand Edinburgh Bag and New Town Bag.

Co-directors Anna Somerville and Blaise Donald, both born in the Capital, set up the business in 2007 to fill a gap in the market between the high street and expensive handbag brands, such as Mulberry and Louis Vuitton.

The aim was to give their customers a unique accessory shopping experience, with creations characterised by timeless design, quality craftsmanship, contemporary colours and luxe metallics.

A keen eye for fashion and upcoming trends has allowed the girls to premiere a number of brands in the Thistle Street shop.

After eight years of sourcing quality European brands and listening to the needs of an expanding customer base, they decided the time was right to design and manufacture their own range of bags under the Covet brand name.

Due to launch in-store and online the first week in November, their fourth collection of luxury handbags has been designed in Edinburgh and handcrafted in Spain from the finest Italian leathers.

“We decided to design our own bags, using our home city of Edinburgh as inspiration for the names of our signature bag styles; The Edinburgh Bag and New Town Bag, alongside our Covet Essential Clutch and Covet Tote Bags,” says Anna.

“We have created investment pieces that are extremely high quality but don’t break the bank.”

Blaise adds: “The prices of the bags are very reasonable and range from £85 to £295.

“The best-selling Edinburgh Bag costs £185 and is a really clever design that can be worn five ways.”

Anna is an award-winning artist who works from her studio at Summerhall when she is not in the shop.

She recently had a successful solo painting exhibition during the Edinburgh Festival at the &Gallery on Dundas Street.

Some of Anna’s original paintings have been printed on to 100 per cent wool scarves, which feature in Covet’s autumn/winter scarf collection.

Best friend Blaise is an aerial artist who has performed for HRH Prince Charles and at venues such the National Museum of Scotland, Mansfield Traquair, the Womad festival and a high top circus tent.

She also runs a successful corporate events company called Skylarks.

In 2014, Covet won the award for ‘Best Accessories Offer in an Independent’ from Drapers and has been recommended by Grazia magazine on its list of top ten things to do in Edinburgh.

Covet, 20 Thistle Street, Edinburgh, 0131 220 0026, www.thoushaltcovet.com, email sales@thoushaltcovet.com

Opening hours: Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat, 10am to 6pm; Thurs, 10am to 7pm; Sun, 12 to 5pm.