Tireless community worker Iain’s award

A Queen Margaret University student has won a top award for his outstanding oontribution to studying.

Iain Scott, 31, a father-of-four from Prestonpans, is currently studying BSc (Hons) Dietetics at QMU.

Iain was recognised for his outstanding voluntary contribution to QMU and the wider community, including his work off campus with local schools and young people. Judges also singled Iain out for his ability to inspire and motivate others.

He has supported his Community Council, chaired the Parent Council, and run campaigns to highlight the lack of nursery place provision.

He is also dedicated to his volunteering work with DadsWork, an East Lothian community project that works with fathers and male care givers, and is a committee member of ‘Support from the Start’, which improves the lives of children from birth to the age of eight.

He won the award as part of this year’s Herald Higher Education Awards which celebrate the extraordinary things that are going on in universities and colleges.

Iain’s NHS work highlights a need for family support in relation to food planning and cooking. Iain secured funding for a pilot project of his own initiative: ‘Cooking for Life’.

Supported by the Community Dietetics team, he ran four eight-week courses for families from the most deprived areas, enhancing their cooking, meal planning and budgeting skills.

This year, he is working with the Prestonpans Infant School and Support for the Start to offer a summer lunch club at the local primary school, ensuring children in the most deprived areas access healthy, nutritious meals throughout the summer holidays.

Iain said: “Being nominated and winning this award is amazing. I’ve come a long way in the last seven years from being a single father of three young children with university being a distant twinkle in my aspirations, to my settled family home life with my wife and four children.

“Being able to enjoy the student experiencesat QMU, working with wonderful people both within the university and the wider community which allows me the chance to give back the support and care to those in need as I received in my time of need.

“I’m truly grateful for the acknowledgment of my ongoing efforts to enhance and support the lives of those around me.”

Callum Maguire, head of outreach and community engagement at QMU, added: “Iain is an outstanding student ambassador. He

epitomises our values by actively creating effective solutions to social inclusion issues, thereby promoting diversity and equality of opportunity.

“His dedication to the application of academic knowledge in food, nutrition and dietetics results in significant improvements in the lives of marginalised groups, which ultimately impacts positively on society.”