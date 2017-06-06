Toddler hailed as ‘wee hero’ after saving mum

A TODDLER has been hailed a “wee hero” after helping to save her mother, who is pregnant, by making an emergency phone call.

Casey Mackenzie, three, managed to dial her dad and aunt when her mum Isla Gillespie, 20, collapsed.

Isla lay unconscious on the floor of her living room after fainting and hitting her head on a hard oak coffee table. She is around 16 weeks pregnant and had been suffering dizzy spells because of low blood pressure and blood sugars.

Frightened Casey, who has been talking since before she was 12-months-old, was able to use her mum’s unlocked mobile and called her dad Grant, 26.

She told him: “Mummy’s asleep, daddy and she won’t wake up.”

The toddler was also able to leave a message to her aunt as she desperately tried to get help for her suffering mother.

Because of his daughter’s emergency call, Grant was able race back to the house and put his partner in the emergency position, before an ambulance crew arrived at their remote farm home near Fortrose, Ross and Cromarty.

Grant said: “I’d only been gone for a few minutes, I was down at the end of the road putting the bins out when I got a phone call and it was Casey.

“She managed to find her mother’s phone, find my number and call it.

“She’s fantastic with numbers and letters and obviously knew her daddy was called Grant so found me quickly.

“She said something like ‘mummy is sleeping and she wouldn’t wake up’.

“That obviously set alarm bells ringing and I got back up to the house as quickly as I could and called for an ambulance.

“They got here incredibly quickly and did a really great job.