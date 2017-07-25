Trains from Glasgow and Edinburgh disrupted after cow collision

Have your say

Trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh were disrupted by cattle wandering on to part of the rail line.

Services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh, via Shotts, were affected on Tuesday morning when a train struck a cow on the line between Hartwood and Shotts.

Part of the track was closed while checks were carried out but it reopened at around 8.15am.

ScotRail had earlier said tickets for Glasgow Central services would be valid on other routes to Edinburgh to cut rush-hour delays.

Earlier, Glasgow’s Subway was also hit by disruption when all services were suspended due to a pump failure, but trains started running at around 7am.

National Rail tweeted at 9.45am to say normal services had resumed.