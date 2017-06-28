Almost 200,000 seek Queensferry Crossing bridge walk tickets

Nearly 200,000 applications have been received for the Queensferry Crossing bridge walk, economy secretary Keith Brown told MSPs today.

He also hinted the £1.35 billion bridge's official opening may dovetail with the walks on Saturday 2 and 3 September.

He told the Scottish Parliament's rural economy and connectivity committee there had been 195,000 applications for the free tickets so far - almost three times the 50,000 available.

Would-be walkers have until noon next Wednesday to add their names to the ballot for places.

Mr Brown also revealed that forthcoming details of the crossing's official opening "may make it more obvious" as to why it was decided to open the bridge to traffic on Wednesday 30 August, then close it again three days later for the walks.

That would suggest the opening ceremony will be on Monday 4 September to coincide with the bridge opening again to vehicles.

The obvious choice to perform the opening would be the Queen, who did the same for the Forth Road Bridge - on 4 September 1964.