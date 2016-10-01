Appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a van and motorbike crashed in Danderhall.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Friday, when a white Citroen Berlingo and a yellow Honda CBR 900 motorbike collided on The Wisp at its junction with Edmonstone Road.

The 30-year-old male motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after he was thrown from his vehicle.

He was transferred by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in the care of medical staff.

The road was closed in both directions for around five hours to allow collision investigation work to be carried out.

Road policing officers are today urging anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision to contact them immediately.

Constable Neill Sage of the divisional Roads Policing Unit said: “This was a very serious incident and our enquiries are ongoing as we seek to establish the full set of circumstances that led up to this collision.

“Anyone who was travelling in the area of the Wisp on Friday afternoon who remembers either vehicle is asked to contact police immediately if not already done so.”