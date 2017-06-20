Applications for bridge walk tickets tops 150,000

More than 150,000 people have applied for free tickets to walk across the new Queensferry Crossing - three times the 50,000 available.

A ballot will be held after entries close in two weeks for the “unique opportunity” to walk from one end to the other of the £1.35 billion bridge on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September.

The offer was made yesterday as economy secretary Keith Brown announced the new Forth crossing would open to traffic on Wednesday 30 August.

He said today: “This project has really captured the public imagination and there has been a fantastic demand to take part in the Queensferry Crossing Experience so far.

“There have been over 150,000 entries since going live yesterday.

“However, there’s still plenty of time to enter the ballot before it closes at 12 noon on 5 July.

“Everyone entering has an equal chance of being one of the final 50,000 people to walk over the new bridge.”

The bridge opening is nine months later than planned and follows two postponements because of bad weather.

It is also at the end of Mr Brown’s latest revised estimate for the opening date, of between mid-July and the end of August, which he announced in March.

Traffic will be transferred to the Queensferry Crossing from the Forth Road Bridge at some point on 30 August - probably early morning - before being switched back for the walk weekend three days later.

Officials said holding the walk before the opening would have risked contingency time for weather delays.

People can apply for up four tickets at www.queensferrycrossingexperience.com.

The ballot closes at noon on Wednesday 5 July. A separate allocation has been made to community groups at either end of the bridge.

A further 6,500 tickets will be issued to those who have been involved in the project.

Those winning a ticket will be allocated a day and time slot and directed to parking at a “travel hub” near the bridge, such as a park-and-ride site.

They will be taken by bus to the bridge and have one hour to cross before being collected at the other end of the span and taken by bus back to their travel hub.

Only winds over 50mph will cancel the event. Organisers said walkers should “err on the side of caution” and bring warm clothing.

There will be wheelchair access and guide dogs will be permitted, but no other dogs.

Applicants will need photographic ID such as a passport of driving licence.

Under-16s must be accompanied by adults and no food or drink can be carried onto the buses or the bridge.