Calls for Forth hovercraft service following bridge closure

THE closure of the Forth Road Bridge after yesterday’s incident sparked calls for a new hovercraft link between Edinburgh and Fife.

Kirkcaldy resident Anas Hassan launched an online survey to seek opinions on the idea.

He said: “I am very sympathetic with the idea of a hovercraft crossing between Edinburgh and Fife. I think the benefits are overwhelming and it will provide an alternative means of transport between our capital city and the Kingdom.”

He said a hovercraft would be especially welcome at times when the main road crossing over the Forth was unavailable.

“The closure of the Forth Road Bridge yesterday morning made me develop this survey. I am inviting anyone who travels over the Forth to complete it.

“What I am particularly looking out for is on where public opinion stands with regard to the idea of a permanent hovercraft between Edinburgh and Fife.”

In 2007, a total of 32,000 passengers used a hovercraft service between Kirkcaldy and Portobello, the route during a two-week trial.

Stagecoach was keen to carry the project forward and pledged to invest more than £10 million in two craft plus infrastructure.

But the plans for a permanent route were sunk when Edinburgh City Council refused planning permission for a terminal.