City flight diverted after cockpit filled with smoke

Smoke appeared in the cockpit of an easyJet flight from Edinburgh to Hamburg due to an electrical fault which was known to the aircraft manufacturer, an investigation has found.

EasyJet was unaware that 10 similar failures had been reported previously, according to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

The captain and co-pilot became aware of smoke and fumes just 11 minutes after taking off from Edinburgh with 172 passengers on board on November 28 last year.

They were forced to don their oxygen masks, issue a mayday alert and divert the Airbus A320 to Newcastle.

The source of the smoke was traced to an overheated device which converts voltage in the cockpit, the AAIB found.

Airbus did transmit warnings about the problem but they were in a format not routinely reviewed by easyJet.

EasyJet believes the defect should have been “classified as a safety issue” and communicated to carriers in higher-profile alerts.