Crowds gather to remember Edinburgh crash teen Jordan Robertson

CROWDS of teenagers gathered on Cramond Beach last night to light lanterns in memory of tragic teen Jordan Robertson.

The 19-year-old died on Thursday evening when his Renault Clio collided with a road barrier on the city bypass around 11.35pm.

Emergency services attended but the gas engineer was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the teenager, a former pupil of Leith Academy, was on his way to meet a friend when the tragedy struck.

Today, Shashwat Sharma, 19, paid tribute to his “lovely” best friend and spoke exclusively to the Evening News of his devastation.

He said: “We are all absolutely devastated. We still can’t believe what’s happened. He was more than a best friend to me, he was like my brother. We saw each other almost every day.

“He had one passion, and that was cars – he absolutely loved them.”

He added: “Jordan was meant to be meeting someone and when he didn’t turn up she texted me to ask if I knew where he was.

“When we realised he was missing I went out looking for him because I knew he’d gone off in the direction of the bypass.

“I just saw all the police and flashing lights but they wouldn’t tell me anything.”

Jordan, from Lochend, was an employee at Affordable Plumbing and Heating and previously attended Telford College.

He was travelling on the eastbound carriageway of the A720, between Sheriffhall and the Dalkeith junction when he sustained fatal injuries. Road Policing Officers closed the road for six hours while they conducted inquiries.

Tributes have flooded in for the popular teen on social media.

Sergeant Andy Miller from the Road Policing Unit said: “Sadly this collision resulted in the death of a young man and our sympathies are with his family and friends at this time.

“We are still trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and I would ask any motorists who were on the city bypass at the time to contact police immediately.

“Anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation should also get in touch.”