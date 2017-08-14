Cyclist hit by tour bus in Blackhall crash

A cyclist appears to have escaped unscathed after an incident with a tour bus in Blackhall on Monday evening.
Police said they were dealing with an ongoing road traffic incident in which a onlooker described seeing back wheel of a cyclists bike “crumpled under the front of a tour bus” opposite the Farmer Autocare garage.
Police Scotland road traffic officers responded to an incident on Hillhouse Road/Queensferry Road.
There appears to be no injuries.
