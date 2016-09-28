Disruption to Forth Road Bridge traffic warning

Users of the Forth Road Bridge are warned to expect disruption due to strong winds forecast overnight tonight and tomorrow morning.

Restrictions on wind susceptible vehicles are expected to be in place.

Drivers of high sided vehicles, motorcycles and cars with trailers, caravans or roof boxes are advised to check the conditions before travel and adjust their travel plans as required.

The bridge is expected to be closed to cyclists and pedestrians.

Public transport is unlikely to be affected unless winds are higher than forecast.

Bridge users are advised to follow @forthroadbridge on Twitter and to check the bridge website www.forthroadbridge.org before travel.