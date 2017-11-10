Diversions for pedestrians and motorists ahead of Murrayfield tie

both pedestrians and motorists are set to face diversions at the weekend as tens of thousands of rugby fans descend on the Capital for the first autumn test.

ScotRail has warned rail passengers to allow more time for their trips and said it was adding as many trains as possible for rugby fans travelling to Murrayfield where Scotland will take on Samoa at 2.30pm.

The city council said it was working closely with the police to keep road and pedestrian traffic moving smoothly before and after the games, while Edinburgh Trams will be running services to the stadium from every three minutes. A number of temporary road closures, parking restrictions and pedestrian diversions will be in place in the Haymarket area for a number of hours on Saturday afternoon and evening. Police and stewards will be directing members of the public from the Stadium to the city centre.

Those heading back into the city centre on foot will be diverted left off the main road up Magdala Crescent to continue back into town.

Pedestrians travelling by rail from Haymarket Station will be guided along the main road towards Haymarket and stewards will be on hand to provide further assistance and advice as they approach the Station.

Russell Road will also be available for those pedestrians making their way back towards the Dalry area and as an alternative route to the city centre.

Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “It’s always a very exciting time in the Capital for sports fans when the Autumn Tests get under way and we expect hundreds of thousands of spectators to flock to BT Murrayfield to see Scotland in action over the next three weekends.

“Make sure you take heed of travel advice and road closure information to help you plan your journey in advance.”

Saturday’s match is followed by world champions New Zealand on Saturday, November 18, at 5.15pm and Australia on Saturday, November 25 at 2.30pm.

ScotRail warned trains to and from Edinburgh will be extremely busy and urged travellers to allow additional time for journeys, with queuing systems in place at Haymarket after the final whistle.

Extra staff will be on hand and alcohol bans will be in force.

ScotRail Alliance Head of Customer Experience, Graham Heald said: “The autumn tests are a big draw. We’ve done everything we can to boost the number of seats on key routes into the Capital and will be using all available trains on match days.

“Please allow extra time for travel, and buy your ticket in advance to save you time and minimise the need to queue.

“If you’re travelling with children, our Kids Go Free tickets are the perfect fit – with up to two children, aged 5-15, travelling free with each adult.”