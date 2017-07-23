Doubling fines for botched roadworks to £100,000 proposed

Maximum fines for firms which cause havoc for drivers by botching roadworks should double to £100,000, Scottish ministers have proposed.

The move would form part of plans to beef up the powers of the Scottish Road Works Commissioner after a series of incidents triggered the current highest £50,000 penalties being imposed.

A review of the commissioner’s role last year recommended increased fines, and transport minister Humza Yousaf has pledged to “embolden” the post, which is currently held by Angus Carmichael.

A consultation which has just been launched by the Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency stated: “We are concerned the current £50,000 limit may not provide the commissioner with sufficient flexibility to deal with very serious or repeat offending and would therefore propose increasing the maximum available penalty to £100,000.”

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said the consultation’s measures were “to raise standards, improve the quality of roadworks and enhance enforcement”.