Doubling fines for botched roadworks to £100,000 proposed

Maximum fines for firms which cause havoc for drivers by botching roadworks should double to £100,000, Scottish ministers have proposed.
The move would form part of plans to beef up the powers of the Scottish Road Works Commissioner after a series of incidents triggered the current highest £50,000 penalties being imposed.
A review of the commissioner’s role last year recommended increased fines, and transport minister Humza Yousaf has pledged to “embolden” the post, which is currently held by Angus Carmichael.
A consultation which has just been launched by the Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency stated: “We are concerned the current £50,000 limit may not provide the commissioner with sufficient flexibility to deal with very serious or repeat offending and would therefore propose increasing the maximum available penalty to £100,000.”
A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said the consultation’s measures were “to raise standards, improve the quality of roadworks and enhance enforcement”.
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.