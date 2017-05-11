Driver cut free from car in Piershill Terrace crash

A driver had to be cut free from his car after a horrific rush-hour smash this afternoon.

The man’s Volkswagen Scirocco and a Skoda Superb collided on Piersfield Terrace at the busy junction outside Morrisons supermarket.

The scene of the crash outside Morrisons on Piershill Terrace. Picture: Andrew O'Brien

Debris was strewn across both carriageways by the impact of the crash at about 3pm.

Firefighters freed the Scirocco driver before he was taken to hospital.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.

“Police and emergency services attended,” added the spokeswoman. “The male driver of the Volkswagen Scirocco sustained suspected serious injuries and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Firefighters cut the roof off a car involved in the crash on Piershill Terrace. Picture: Andrew O'Brien

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2007 of May 11.