Driver showered in glass as object thrown from bridge on M9

POLICE are appealing for information after a driverwas left covered in glass when an object was thrown from a bridge on the M9.

The incident happened around 7.45 p.m. on Friday, September 29, on Moss Road where it crosses over the M9 motorway.

A Vauxhall Astra car was travelling towards Grangemouth on the M9 when it drove under the Moss Road Overbridge. An object was thrown from the bridge and struck the windscreen of the car, causing the glass to shatter over the occupants.

Police say the driver was able to pull over and was uninjured.

Constable Ray Crossan from the Road Policing Unit said: “Whoever was responsible for this serious and reckless act could have caused serious injury to the persons within the vehicle below and other motorists and we are keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify those responsible.

“At this time we do not know what the object was that was thrown from the bridge and so anyone who can provide us with information relevant to our ongoing inquiries is asked to contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 3668 of the 29th September. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.