Drivers asked to postpone of reroute due to West End traffic chaos

Have your say

DRIVERS have been advised to postpone or reroute their journeys due to a high voltage cable blowing up in the west end.

Workers from Scottish Power said the 33KV cable had exploded due to “wear and tear” and that the postponements had not been planned by the council.

Queues have stretched back from Queensferry Road to as far as Castle Street and temporary traffic lights were set up at around 3pm on Queensferry Street.

The bus stop before Drumsheugh Gardens is closed.

Many commuters on social media have reported long delays.