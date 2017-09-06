Drivers could face penalties in Scotland's first low emission zone

Motorists would be penalised for driving into Scotland's cities unless their vehicles have the cleanest engines, plans for the first low emission zones (LEZ) today showed.

Glasgow city centre is expected to be first zone, to be launched by the end of the year.

Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee would follow by 2020.

Environmental campaigners urged the Scottish Government to get a move on with the scheme to tackle the country's air pollution hotspots as transport minister Humza Yousaf launched a two-month consultation into what it might involve.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today the first LEZ would be announced shortly.

She said air pollution in some areas of Glasgow were "really bad".

The only maps in the consultation document are of Glasgow city centre, including streets where pollution limits are broken.

The document said: "The Scottish Government’s preference would be a road access restriction scheme for LEZs."

This is where vehicles that do not meet emission standards (or are not exempt) would incur a penalty if they entered a LEZ.

Possible penalty levels were not included in the document, but it said it would be "proportionally higher" than in LEZs in other countries where drivers of vehicles not meeting emission standards were charged less than £20 a day.

The proposed standards are Euro 4 petrol engines and Euro 6 diesel engines for cars, taxis and vans.

Bus and lorry engines would have to be Euro VI standard, and motorbikes Euro 3.

Scottish Greens environment spokesman Mark Ruskell urged ministers to "pick up the pace" on their LEZs.

He said there were 38 pollution zones in Scotland where safety standards are regularly broken, including Bearsden, Glasgow, Johnstone, Coatbridge, Crieff, Cambuslang, Linlithgow, Edinburgh, Musselburgh, Falkirk, Dunfermline, Dundee, Perth, Aberdeen and Inverness.



Mr Ruskell said: “Traffic pollution causes lung and heart disease, and thousands of premature deaths every year in Scotland, so the fact the Scottish Government is slowly waking up to the need for action shows the benefit of consistent Green pressure on this issue.

"We now need a commitment to fund LEZs with local councils, given we have 38 pollution hotspots in communities across the country."

Emilia Hanna, air pollution campaigner for Friends of the earth Scotland, said: “The Scottish Government last year made a commitment to introduce the first LEZ by 2018, but needs to announce the location of that zone as soon as possible if it is to have a chance of being delivered on time.

"The obvious place for the first LEZ is Glasgow, because it has the highest death toll from air pollution, with over 300 people dying early from toxic air each year.”