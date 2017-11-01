Drivers warned of weekend delays at Queensferry Crossing

Have your say

DRIVERS are being warned to expect more delays around the Queensferry Crossing this weekend because of major closure to surrounding routes.

The northbound off-slip at Junction 3 on the M90 will be closed at Halbeath overnight on Saturday between 8pm and 6am for road surfacing.

Contractors Amey will have diversions in place via Junction 4 at Kelty.

They advised any motorists to allow extra time for their journeys.

The routes around the new bridge have been plagued with delays in recent weeks since it opened, ahead of works being fully complete.