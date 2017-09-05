East Lothian rail commuters told to expect heavy disruption

EAST Lothian rail commuters have been warned to check their journey times before travelling, as improvement works threaten to cause lengthy delays into October.

Essential track maintenance work will take place on the east coast mainline over four Saturdays on the 16, 23 and 30 September and 7 October.

Replacement bus services between Edinburgh and Dunbar and between North Berwick and Dunbar have been arranged for the dates affected.

Rob Shorthouse, ScotRail Alliance communications director, said: “We are working hard to build the best railway that Scotland has ever had. We know that having your regular journey changed can be a pain, but all this work really is going to be worth it. We are carrying out the biggest upgrade to the network since it was built in Victorian times – and it will mean more seats, faster, more reliable journeys and more and better services.

“You can find out more about these changes and what it means for your own journey by visiting the ScotRail website or by downloading our free app. Even although your normal journey might be different while this work is going on, we will keep you moving.”