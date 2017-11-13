Edinburgh Airport seventh month of million plus visitors

Have your say

EDINBURGH Airport has smashed the million plus visitor mark for the seventh month in a row.

It enjoyed an 8.5% surge in passengers numbers in October compared to the same time last year.

The latest figures show 1,266,109 people passed through the terminal doors - whhich bosses said was proof of the city’s appeal to travellers.

Chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “It may have been Halloween in October but passengers weren’t scared to travel, with Edinburgh Airport recording another record month and the seventh consecutive month of more than one million people coming through the terminal.

“Those are outstanding figures and once again shows the appetite that is out there for people to travel out of and into Edinburgh, especially international passengers who continue to put Edinburgh at the top of their destinations list.”

International passengers alone were up 12.4% on October 2016 at 760,296.

In the west, passenger numbers of more than 928,000 at Glasgow Airport were up five per cent on the same month in 2016.

Celtic’s Champions League home and away double header against Bayern Munich also boosted October’s passenger numbers.

Amanda McMillan, managing director of Glasgow Airport, said: “It’s been another tremendous month”.