Edinburgh cyclists call for 20mph default speed limit

CITY cyclists are calling for 20mph default speed limits to make it easier and safer to travel by bike.

Allan McDougall Solicitors, which has acted for numerous cyclists injured in the Capital over the last few years, has said those contacted as part of a survey want national and local government to deliver a range of changes. More dedicated cycle ways, reductions in the number of cars in the city centre and a 20mph default speed limit for all urban areas are among the desired improvements.

Julie Harris, head of Allan McDougall Solicitors’ Personal Injury team, said: “We very much favour the introduction of a system of ‘presumed liability’, so that in the event of a road accident involving a cyclist, the vehicle driver is automatically at fault.“

She added: “Cyclist safety should also be of paramount consideration when infrastructure is designed. As the greenest way to travel, every effort should be made by local and national government to make it the safest way too.”