Edinburgh-Glasgow electric trains delayed until October

Passengers will not be able to travel by electric train on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line until October, transport minister Humza Yousaf has announced.

The delay - nearly a year later than planned - confirms an exclusive Scotland on Sunday story that the plans had been put back by another three months.

The first electric services on the main route via Falkirk were originally due to have started last December, but were then postponed until July.

The latest delay is because faulty electrical equipment will have to be replaced along the 46-mile route.

The overhead cables which power the trains will not now be switched on until September - four months late.

Mr Yousaf has demanded there is no delay to an all-electric service on the line from December, and journeys being cut by ten minutes to 42 minutes in December 2018.

The news comes on the eve of Network Rail chief executive Mark Carne and ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes appearing before a Holyrood committee to answer questions on the project from MSPs.

In a letter to the rural affairs and connectivity committee, Mr Yousaf wrote: “Network Rail has now advised that it expects the date for the first electric passenger services on the Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk High line will be 2 October 2017.

“The programme to achieve this date includes a process of replacing the failed safety critical electrification component and a number of other critical works needed to complete the system to a satisfactory standard.

“Whilst this delay is extremely disappointing, I am pushing Network Rail to maintain the December 2017 milestone – full electric service delivering faster journey times between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High route with new, longer Class 385 electric trains.”

The minister said Network Rail had drafted in 20 per cent more workers to make sure there were no further delays.

Scotland on Sunday revealed in 2013 that the project would be finished three years late, but Transport Scotland dismissed the report at the time as "nonsense".

