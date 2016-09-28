Edinburgh's new tram-train interchange days away from completion

The Capital’s long-delayed tram-train interchange was revealed today as transport minister Humza Yousaf visited Edinburgh Gateway Station days before its completion.

The £41 million complex beside the Gogar roundabout is due to handle its first passengers in December.

Tram lines at Edinburgh Gateway Station today. Picture: Network Rail

Construction started in January last year.

The site includes platforms long enough for ten-coach trains, with ramps linking them, and lifts and escalators providing connections to the tram stop.

Passengers can also reach the interchange from the Gyle shopping centre via an underpass beneath the A8.

It will enable train passengers from Fife and further north to switch to trams to and from Edinburgh Airport.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf (second from left) hears from ScotRail Alliance managing director Phil Verster (fourth from left) at Edinburgh Gateway Syayion today. Picture: Network Rail

Mr Yousaf said the “exciting” development was “a great example of how the Scottish Government is investing to make public transport more accessible and attractive by linking up journeys across different modes of travel.

“When it opens, this new station will offer huge benefits to rail passengers travelling to or from the Gogar area, providing a convenient link between the tram network and Edinburgh Airport.”

Phil Verster, managing director of the ScotRail Alliance, which includes station developer Network Rail, said: “Our engineers have worked hard to deliver this project as quickly as possible for passengers."