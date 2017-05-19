Edinburgh train changes on Marathon day

Extra train services will help Edinburgh Marathon runners and spectators get back to the Capital.

But the ScotRail Alliance has warned that some other journeys will start or terminate at Haymarket rather than Waverley on Sunday, May 28 due to platform extension works.

The additional trains will run between Edinburgh and Prestonpans from early afternoon onwards, all serving Wallyford and Musselburgh stations near the finishing line.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: “Please allow extra time for travel, and buy your ticket in advance, not on the day. The last trains of the day are likely to be busy, so please aim for an earlier service to avoid disappointment.”

The following trains start at Haymarket instead of Waverley. Customers wishing to travel on these services may take any train from Waverley to connect with their service at Haymarket:

0934 Edinburgh to Dunblane (departs Haymarket at 0935)

1106 Edinburgh to Stirling (departs Haymarket at 1107)

1506 Edinburgh to Stirling (departs Haymarket at 1508)

1636 Edinburgh to Dunblane (departs Haymarket at 1640)

1735 Edinburgh to Dunblane (departs Haymarket at 1736)

The following trains terminate at Haymarket instead of Waverley. Connections are available every few minutes from Haymarket to Waverley:

1346 Stirling to Edinburgh (arrives Haymarket at 1437)

1415 Glenrothes to Edinburgh (arrives Haymarket at 1513)

1601 Dunblane to Edinburgh (arrives Haymarket at 1704)