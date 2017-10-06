Edinburgh Trams named ‘global’ operator of the year

Edinburgh Trams has been named Operator of the Year title at a prestigious awards event celebrating “excellence in the light rail sector”.

As well as winning the top award, it was Highly Commended in the Most Improved System category at the Global Light Rail Awards in London last night.

It comes as a public inquiry continues into the controversial project. Read more: SNP hostility to trams helped contractors

The annual event is said to highlight “exceptional innovation, performance and customer service” and the city’s tramway also made the shortlists for the Best Customer Initiative, Team of the Year and Project of the Year.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, commented: “To be named Operator of the Year, and to do so well across a range of other categories, is a fantastic achievement and testament everyone’s hard work over the past 12 months.

“This latest accolade follows the naming of Edinburgh Trams as the UK’s number one transport operator for customer satisfaction by the highly respected Transport Focus organisation and reflects our efforts to wrap the business around the customer.”

Awards judges were said to have been impressed by the way the tram has increased services at peak times and stepped up operations during the city’s cultural and sporting events.

Transport Convener and Chair of Transport for Edinburgh, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “This is an excellent win for Edinburgh Trams – to be awarded ‘Operator of the Year’ is testament to the service’s efficiency, reliability and value to the people of Edinburgh.

“Since launching in 2014, there is no doubt that the service has grown immensely, achieving near-perfect customer satisfaction and a year-on-year growth in patronage, so to be highly commended in the ‘Most Improved System’ category is equally deserved.

“These awards are thanks to the hard work and dedication of the team behind Edinburgh Trams – congratulations to all those involved.”