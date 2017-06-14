Edinburgh Trams win 99 per cent satisfaction score

Passengers have awarded Edinburgh Trams a near-perfect 99 per cent approval rating, Transport Focus announced today.

The satisfaction score is the highest recorded by the passenger watchdog Transport Focus since it launched surveys of Britain's tram networks in 2013.

It will come as a major boost to the city council, which endured years of criticism for its handling of the £776 million scheme, which opened three years late and hugely over budget.

The poll result, carried out last autumn, is two points higher than in 2015.

Among the other five tram systems, Nottingham came closest at 97 per cent, with the average 93 per cent.

Satisfaction with punctuality in Edinburgh was up one point at 94 per cent, with journey time up three points at 92 per cent and value for money up one point at 83 per cent.

Transport Focus chair Jeff Halliwell said: "Edinburgh Trams has achieved the best ever result for any network surveyed in the survey, with a near perfect score.

"Passengers rated it highly for journey experience, value for money, punctuality and their experience waiting at tram stops."

The eight-mile line between Edinburgh Airport and York Place in the city centre opened three years ago.

Edinburgh Trams managing director Lea Harrison said: “This is brilliant news and a fantastic testament to the efforts of our staff.

“Day in, day out, the staff provide an excellent service to our customers, and this survey is just recognition for all that they do.

"The satisfaction rating is two per cent up on the previous year, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to continuous

improvement.”

“We know we must constantly explore new ways to further improve the customer experience.

"To come out as the top operator and to have a near perfect satisfaction rating is superb, but we must ensure we maintain our performance levels and must

not become complacent.”