Rail commuters between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street face delays this morning due to engineering work.

Other affected routes include trains from Glasgow to Aberdeen, Alloa, Dunblane, Dundee, Inverness and Perth.

ScotRail said disruption was expected until about 9am due to engineering work not being finished on time.

A reduced half hourly service is running between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh.

