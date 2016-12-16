Final route for new Edinburgh cycle path given go-ahead

The final route for a new ‘cycle superhighway’ across Edinburgh has been given the green light.

Detailed design plans are now being drawn up following a meeting City of Edinburgh Council’s Future Transport Working Group today.

The ambitious £5.5 million project to create a family-friendly west to east cycle route through the city centre has proven controversial, with businesses and community groups in Roseburn opposing it.

6,000 residents signed a petition against the route through Roseburn.

The council agreed to plans for the route to include a protected cycle way along Roseburn Terrace.

To allay the concerns of local residents, the council also agreed to a comprehensive review 12 months after the cycle path is put in place.

When complete, the new cycleway will link Roseburn and Leith Walk, filling a crucial gap in the Capital’s cycle network.

Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Hinds said: “I’m pleased that we’ve now arrived at a final design for this bold and transformational project, which will make it so much easier to cycle and walk into and right through the city centre by linking up with our already well-used QuietRoutes across the north and west of Edinburgh.

“The stakeholder group has worked hard with us to address various issues and concerns and I would like to thank everyone involved for their time and commitment to help bring the CCWEL closer to fruition.

“I recognise the concerns of local residents and businesses and I hope we can work with them in the coming months to ensure the project works for them too.”

Daisy Narayanan, Acting Director, Sustrans Scotland, said: “Sustrans Scotland welcomes the decision by the City of Edinburgh Council to support the direct route from Roseburn to Haymarket as part of Edinburgh’s City Centre West to East Link cycle route. It has come after an extensive consultation and stakeholder engagement which has been exemplary in terms of tackling a sensitive issue and taking account of both the aspirations and concerns of all communities involved.

“We are keen to support the City of Edinburgh Council in a project which, when implemented, should provide major benefits for Edinburgh as a whole, and bring renewed vibrancy to neighbourhoods along the route. We believe this project would be a strong contender for the competitive grant funding round as part of the Community Links funding programme.

“Indeed, we view this project as a step change for the City of Edinburgh - one that acknowledges and emphasises the substantial benefits the scheme can bring to the city via efficient, healthy, active transport.”