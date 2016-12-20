Flybe announces new Heathrow flights from Edinburgh

The airline Flybe is to launch new routes between Edinburgh and Aberdeen and London Heathrow.

More than 40 scheduled flights a week are promised to the London hub.

The new routes will run alongside Flybe’s existing London City flights from the two hubs.

The airline says it will operate slots which became available because of European Commission commitments following the purchase of BMI by International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Flybe is not required to pay for the slots other than Heathrow landing and passenger charges.

The expansion means that from March 26 next year, the company will be able to provide up to 18 flights a day between Heathrow’s Terminal 2 and Edinburgh, and 10 flights between London and Aberdeen.

Flybe executive chairman Simon Laffin said: “We are delighted to announce our first flights to London Heathrow, significantly enhancing our UK domestic route network and offering even better links between Scotland and London.”

In October, Heathrow bosses signed a memorandum of understanding with the Scottish Government that promised a £10 reduction in Heathrow charges for domestic services. The reduction will be introduced in January 2017.

Commenting on the Flybe expansion, Economy Secretary Keith Brown said: “This is very welcome news and encouraging evidence that the reduced passenger charges we pushed for, and which are covered in our memorandum of understanding with Heathrow Airport, are starting to have a real impact on services.”

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “With Flybe based at Terminal 2, it also means new, unique direct access from Heathrow to markets such as Colombia, Taipei and Auckland - meaning more opportunity for Scottish businesses looking to reach new export markets.”

UK Aviation Minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon added: “These routes are great news for passengers and businesses who rely on strong links between Scotland and Heathrow, the UK’s major hub airport, opening up more opportunities to connect Aberdeen and Edinburgh with destinations around the world.”