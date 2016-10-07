Four arrested after disturbance on Edinburgh-Alicante Ryanair flight

FOUR passengers have been arrested after an apparent disturbance on a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Alicante.

It’s reported the four were detained after they became “disruptive” during the flight which left Edinburgh at 10.40am on Thursday.

In a statement, Ryanair said: “The crew of this flight from Edinburgh to Alicante requested police assistance upon landing in Alicante, after four passengers became disruptive in-flight.

“The aircraft landed normally and the individuals were removed and detained by police in Alicante.

“We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority. This is now a matter for local police.”