Four car crash in Midlothian leaves teen injured

A teenage girl was rushed to hospital following a four-car crash in Midlothian last night (Sunday).

Firefighters were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 8.45pm on the A703 south of Leadburn junction.

Six ambulances and two fire appliances attended the incident, which involved four cars.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the roof of one of the cars to free a casualty that was trapped inside.

The girl was transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. A male in his 60s was also taken by ambulance to hospital for further assessment with two other casualties.

Fire crews left the scene at 9.49pm.